Robert L. (Bob) Wilson
Post Falls - Robert L. (Bob) Wilson 76, of Post Falls, Idaho passed away February 21, 2020 after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Bob was lovingly known as Bubba to his many family & friends and was known by all, to be the type of man to help anyone in need. Not only was he the one with the heart to help, but in true Bob Wilson fashion, he always knew the right person, or the right place or had the right connection to assist you in getting the help you needed. He helped his seven children through the starting of their businesses, their broken-down cars, their college years, their racing years, their hard luck years and everything in between. He was always there to help when one of his kids was in need.
In his early years Bob was the owner of Wilson Trailers in Sioux Falls, SD and later he took that business model to Washington and Idaho where his son's Trevon, Jason and Chad all own and run the businesses he once started. After Bob retired from the trailer business, he went on to be the Mayor of Stateline Idaho, one of his proudest accomplishments. He was also extremely proud of his seven kids, just ask him about any of his kids, for he dearly loved to brag about his kids, or just brag a big story in general. Bob loved sprint car races, boating, RV camping, travel and telling stories. He spent his minutes, days, and years with his life partner, Janice Fox, and they enjoyed trips to the Oregon coast and later in life shorter drives to see the Fall colors.
Robert was born in Sioux Falls, SD on Sept 17, 1943 to Loretta (Kuepp) and Raymond Wilson. He attended Washington high school in Sioux Falls and served in the US Army from 1962-1966.
He was proceeded in death by his mother (Loretta) and father (Raymond), his older brother (Allen), his daughter in law (Joanna). He is survived by his longtime partner Janice Fox of Post Falls ID, her son Chad Fox (Jennifer) Post Falls ID, 6 children (with Chery Ehrhardt), Trevon Wilson (Amber) Centralia WA, Christina Wilson Lacey WA, Jason Wilson Centralia WA, Brian Wilson (Sarah) Hayden ID, Lynette Wilson Tumwater WA, Ginger Raabe (Chris) Sioux Falls SD, brother Jim Wilson, brother Rich Wilson , sister Linda Kampmann, and 16 grandkids, (Allissa, Alexandra, Alexis, Diamante, Mitchel, Tate, Madison, Jackson, Mason, Amira, Tyson, Tarik, Briele, Maxon, Cason & Elise). All of whom will miss him dearly as they navigate the difficult days ahead.
Details of his celebration of life will be shared at a later time as his final wishes come to fruition. If desired, in lieu of flowers please make donations to Newby Ginnings of North Idaho, an organization for Veterans @ www. newbyginnings.org.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020