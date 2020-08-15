Robert Lamberty

Robert LambertyDell Rapids - Robert Joseph Lamberty, age 81, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Tuesday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Dell Rapids, with a Christian Wake Service and Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM.Bob was born on February 9, 1939, at Dell Rapids, to Vincent Peter and Johanna (Geraets) Lamberty. He attended Dell Rapids St Mary School and graduated in 1957. He entered the United States Army in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1964. On April 25, 1970, he married Carolyn Croon at St. Peter Church in Colman.He was a 37-year member of the Dell Rapids Fire Department where he served as Chief, Assistant Chief, and Secretary/Treasurer. He served on the Dell Rapids City Council for seven years and the Dell Rapids City Planning & Zoning Board from 1999-2019. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Dell Rapids. Bob enjoyed yard and gardenwork, and sports of all kinds.He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, Dell Rapids; daughters: Tami (Dennis) Hosman, Dell Rapids, and Bobbi (Don) Hirschman, Kingsley, IA; grandchildren: Addison and Brady Hirschman, Kingsley, IA: brothers: Ronald (Sharlene) Lamberty, Sioux Falls, Paul Lamberty, Brandon, and Gary (Renae) Lamberty, Sioux Falls; sisters: Mary Jo (Bill) Hild, Aberdeen, and Sheila Terry, Sioux Falls; sister-in-law, Susan Foster, Madison; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Johanna Lamberty; stepmother, Mary Lamberty; and brothers, James and Darrell.