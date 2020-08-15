1/1
Robert Lamberty
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lamberty

Dell Rapids - Robert Joseph Lamberty, age 81, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Tuesday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Dell Rapids, with a Christian Wake Service and Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM.

Bob was born on February 9, 1939, at Dell Rapids, to Vincent Peter and Johanna (Geraets) Lamberty. He attended Dell Rapids St Mary School and graduated in 1957. He entered the United States Army in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1964. On April 25, 1970, he married Carolyn Croon at St. Peter Church in Colman.

He was a 37-year member of the Dell Rapids Fire Department where he served as Chief, Assistant Chief, and Secretary/Treasurer. He served on the Dell Rapids City Council for seven years and the Dell Rapids City Planning & Zoning Board from 1999-2019. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Dell Rapids. Bob enjoyed yard and gardenwork, and sports of all kinds.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, Dell Rapids; daughters: Tami (Dennis) Hosman, Dell Rapids, and Bobbi (Don) Hirschman, Kingsley, IA; grandchildren: Addison and Brady Hirschman, Kingsley, IA: brothers: Ronald (Sharlene) Lamberty, Sioux Falls, Paul Lamberty, Brandon, and Gary (Renae) Lamberty, Sioux Falls; sisters: Mary Jo (Bill) Hild, Aberdeen, and Sheila Terry, Sioux Falls; sister-in-law, Susan Foster, Madison; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Johanna Lamberty; stepmother, Mary Lamberty; and brothers, James and Darrell.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Wake
07:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved