Robert "Bob" Larson
Sioux Falls - Robert "Bob" G. Larson, age 79 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Good Samaritan Center. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 also at the funeral home where the family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00-7:00 PM. Full obit available at www.georgeboom.com
Grateful for sharing his life are his children, Saundra Larson of Sioux Falls, Darla Houser and her husband, Robert of Rapid City, Terry Larson and his wife, Laura of Sioux Falls, Bradley Larson and his wife, Angie of Tea; twelve grandchildren; sisters, Mabel Grave of Sioux Falls, Marion Bratland of Thief River Falls, MN, Nora Rhen of Grand Forks, ND; brother, George Larson and his wife, Elaine of Bemidji, MN; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 12, 2019