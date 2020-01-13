|
|
Robert "Bob" Larson
Sioux Falls, SD - Robert Paul Larson, 92, died peacefully in his sleep January 11, 2020, in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, January 20, at First Lutheran Church, 327 S. Dakota Ave. with interment at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD. Family will be present to greet friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, January 19, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
Robert "Bob" Paul Larson, was born on January 1, 1928 in Sioux Falls, SD, to Paul and Etta Larson. He was the second of four children (Harold, Les, and Kathy) born to Paul and Etta. He graduated from Washington High School in 1946. He then attended Augustana College for one year and then transferred to South Dakota State University, graduating in 1950 with an Economics Degree.
On January 19, 1951, Robert was drafted into the Army, serving in the Korean War in the 6th Infantry Division from Ft. Ord, California, where he learned to sleep anywhere and on anything. He was discharged October 20, 1952 with a rank of Sergeant first class and returned to Sioux Falls. He met his wife to be Margaret Ann Estergard on a blind date, marrying February 26, 1955 at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. They moved to Rapid City where they started a family and were blessed with three sons, Steve, David, and Tom. In 1967, they moved back to Sioux Falls where they stayed.
Bob worked for a couple plumbing wholesale companies after returning from the Korean War. However, in 1971 he had enough working for others, so he started R & L Supply with Jack Ryan in downtown Sioux Falls. He was President of R & L Supply until 1998 when he turned over the keys to his son, Dave, who continues to run the business today.
Bob was a member of First Lutheran Church, where he volunteered as an usher, enjoying greeting all the people. He was also a one of the longer serving members of the Sioux Falls Cosmopolitan Club and was Club President in 1978.
Bob was an avid pheasant hunter, especially when the pheasants were plentiful in the 60's and 70's. He had a keen eye for their little red heads and could spot one easily while cruising "road hunting" down the dirt roads. He was extremely adept in getting out of the car with his gun ready before the car would actually stop, especially with his boys driving. Bob also enjoyed playing golf and tennis to stay active.
After Bob retired 1998, he and Margaret enjoyed many years wintering in Palm Desert, traveling to nearly all the 50 states, visiting their boys, and exploring many countries. Bob also keep busy building bird houses in his basement hide away "aka shop". Some were simple, others were extremely intricate with individual shingles. Many of his bird houses reside at his son's homes, while others were sold at P.E.O. Sisterhood (Margaret was a member) auctions and son Steve's business in Evergreen, Colorado.
Bob is survived by his older brother Harold Larson, younger brother Leslie Larson, younger sister Kathy Amundson, his son and daughter-in-law Steve and Kelly, his son Dave, and his son and daughter-in-law Tom and Laurie and their two sons Oliver and Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 63 years, Margaret.
His never ending patience, smile, humor, family dedication, and generosity will be missed by all who loved him.
Memorials may be made to the or a .
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2020