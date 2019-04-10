|
|
Robert M. Nelson
- - Robert M. Nelson, 75, passed away on March 20, 2019 while on vacation in Mesa, Arizona.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13th at the Sioux Falls VFW Post 628 with military rites. Burial at Romsdal cemetery will precede the service.
Robert was born September 12, 1943 to Loretta (Courtney) and Millard Nelson in Canton, SD. He was a rural mail carrier in the Canton area for several years.
Robert was a member of the El Riad Shrine and Trinity Lodge. He delighted in making the El Riad Shrine Circus a landmark event for our youth. Robert was a life time member of the VFW Post 628 and Forty et Eight Post of Sioux Falls. He proudly served on the VFW Honor Guard until hampered by ill health.
Grateful for having shared in his life are his daughter, Susan (Roger) Hofer of Sioux Falls; brother, Larry of Tekamah, Nebraska; sister, Patricia Nelson of Sioux Falls; nephews, Todd Nelson (Glenda) and Mark (Brenda) Nelson of Omaha and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Scott Nelson; and sister-in-law JoAnn Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the El Riad Transportation Fund or to the Post 628 VFW Honor Guard.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 10, 2019