Robert "Bob" Matson
Sioux Falls -
Robert "Bob" Matson, 77, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Ava's House Hospice. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eileen of Sioux Falls; daughter, Tami (Brad) Landsem of Freeman, SD; son, Min Matson of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Logan Landsem, Dylan Landsem, and Aiden Robert Kelly-Matson; sister, Carol (Dale) Veen of Pipestone, MN; brother-in-law, Jim (Gale) Achterhoff of Edgerton, MN; and sister-in-law, Joyce (Mike) Hagemann of Glen Carbon, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mary (Pankonen) Matson; parents-in-law, Henry and Martha Achterhoff; sisters, Margaret Ann in infancy and MaryAnn Dagel; brother, Richard "Dick" Matson; and siblings-in-law, Jasper and Greta Brouwer.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019