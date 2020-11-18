1/1
Robert Michael Cummings
Robert Michael Cummings

Renner, SD - Robert Michael Cummings, 65, passed away November 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was predeceased in death by his parents and his sister Shirley. He is survived by his wife Lisa, children Michael Cummings (Angie), Mary Krieg (Aaron), Andrew Heglin (Brittany), Austin Salameh (Bailey) and Ramzi Salameh (Tracey), his grandchildren Kylie, Joshua, Sloane, Londyn and Jax, Sister Mary Murray, Brothers Dale Cummings (Shawna), Bill Cummings (Grace), David Cummings (Leslie) and a host of many other relatives along with his best friend Jeremy Lindberg.

A private funeral will be held at a later date. A burial will be held in the spring of 2021. www.heritagesfsd.com



Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
