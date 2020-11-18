Robert Michael Cummings
Renner, SD - Robert Michael Cummings, 65, passed away November 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was predeceased in death by his parents and his sister Shirley. He is survived by his wife Lisa, children Michael Cummings (Angie), Mary Krieg (Aaron), Andrew Heglin (Brittany), Austin Salameh (Bailey) and Ramzi Salameh (Tracey), his grandchildren Kylie, Joshua, Sloane, Londyn and Jax, Sister Mary Murray, Brothers Dale Cummings (Shawna), Bill Cummings (Grace), David Cummings (Leslie) and a host of many other relatives along with his best friend Jeremy Lindberg.
A private funeral will be held at a later date. A burial will be held in the spring of 2021. www.heritagesfsd.com