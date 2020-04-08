Services
Porter Funeral Home
712 10Th St
Hawarden, IA 51023
(712) 551-2712
Robert Moller

Robert Moller Obituary
Robert Moller

Hawarden, Iowa - Robert Moller, 94, of Hawarden, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Hillcrest Healthcare Center in Hawarden.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private family graveside service will take place on Friday, April 10th at the Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden with Rev. Kevin Jensen of the Nathanael Lutheran Church in Alcester officiating. Public viewing, with no family present, and limited to 10 people at a time practicing social distancing, will be at the Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden from noon to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

He is lovingly survived by his wife, Velma; 4 children, Dennis (Kay) Moller of Alcester, Randy (Kathy) Moller of Beresford, South Dakota, Deb (Todd) Hughes of Alcester, and Julie (Todd) Johnson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John and Johanna; and siblings, John H. (Lillian) Moller, Ann (Major William) Anderson, Gerhard (Cecilia) Moller, Henry Moller, and Richard Moller.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
