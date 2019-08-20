|
|
Robert "Bob" Nielsen
Sioux Falls - Robert Roy "Bob" Nielsen, age 85, died Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at his home in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Mitchell, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
Robert Roy "Bob" Nielsen was born in Deposit, New York on April 18th, 1934. When Bob was 4, his family moved to Aurora County, South Dakota and started a life farming and ranching. Bob graduated from White Lake High School in 1952. He then helped his family on the farm and enlisted in the South Dakota National Guard. In 1956, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served several years.
Bob was a kind, generous & simple man. He loved strawberries, movies, and the peace and solitude he could find taking a long country drive on his motorcycle or in his car. But, more than anything, Bob loved his family. Each new generation became his new favorite.
Grateful for loving him are his daughter, Elizabeth Vickers (Wade), Mitchell, SD; his granddaughters, Jensena-Anne Peterson (Ryan), Sioux Falls, SD, Sabrina Campbell, Mitchell, SD, and Brittany Campbell, Sioux Falls, SD; his great-grandchildren, Joyce Campbell, Ace, and Titan Peterson; his brother, Howard Nielsen (Norma), Brookings, SD; sisters-in-law, Velva Nielsen and Janice Nielsen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward William and Anna Nielsen; and 4 brothers, Edward, Allen, John (Thelma Dean), and Irvin.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 20, 2019