Robert "Bob" Otten
Sioux Falls - Robert "Bob" E. Otten, age 93 of Sioux Falls, SD died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls from 5:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Zion Lutheran Radio Fund.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Lu Otten of Sioux Falls, SD; grandson, Jesse Otten of Highlands Ranch, CO; great-grandson, Aiden Otten; step-children, Kenda (Brian) Weeks of Tea, SD, Jan (Jock) Piel of Arnold, CA, Lisa (Amy) Eisenhauer of Tea, SD, Andy Eisenhauer of Sioux Falls, SD, Sara (Wayne) Andrews of Brandon, SD; eight step-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; two step-great great grandchildren; numerous cousins, relatives, and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George and Gladys (Keller) Otten; his first wife, Mary Lou Otten in 1977; sons, Mark and Michael Otten; brothers, Kenneth and Edward Otten; sisters, Annabel and Erma June; and grandson, Nicholas Otten.