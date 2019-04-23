|
|
Robert P. Christiansen
Flandreau - Robert Peter Christiansen, 88, of Flandreau, SD passed away peacefully at the Avera Flandreau Hospital surrounded by his family on April 21, 2019. Robert was born in Bruce, SD on January 15, 1931. Bob was an only child of Florence and Peter Christiansen of Trent. Growing up, Robert attended rural schools and graduated from Egan High School in 1949. Robert entered the Marine Corp in Camp Pendleton, California, and spent one year in the Korean Conflict. He married Edith Pulscher on December 5, 1951 at Riverview Methodist Church in rural Flandreau. Bob and Edith farmed for many years. Bob also drove the school bus and worked for the county highway department until he retired. Bob and Edith moved into Flandreau in 1999. Bob was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. He loved people and had a friendly wave for everyone he met on the road. He enjoyed sporting events, hunting, bowling, camping, and card parties. He loved visitors and especially enjoyed time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. Everyone loved Grandpa Bob and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Robert is survived by his wife Edith of 67 years and their 5 children, Bruce Christiansen of Flandreau; Gary (Jane) Christiansen of Winona, MN; Debra (Marlin) Schrecengost of Flandreau; David Christiansen of Flandreau; and Barbara (Russell) Kneebone of Flandreau; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer (Jesse) Doyle, Peggy (Ryan) Schuetz, Chad (Lori) Kneebone, Michele Christiansen (Wayne Gasperini), Candice (Heath) VonEye, Scott (Amanda) Christiansen, Jeremy (Carrie) Schrecengost, Adam (Katie) Christiansen, Casey (Erica) Kneebone, and Jace Christiansen; 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, April 25, 2018 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday with a 7:00 pm prayer service at Skroch Funeral Chapel. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 23, 2019