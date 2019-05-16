|
|
Robert P. Kueter
Humboldt - Robert (Bob) Paul Kueter, 81, of Humboldt passed away on May 14, 2019 at Good Samaritan Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral mass will begin 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Humboldt. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM with a 7:00 PM rosary and prayer service on Friday, also at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Wellington Cemetery, rural Humboldt.
He is survived by: his wife Irene, of Humboldt; 7 of his children, Tim (Darlene), Mark, Kevin, Brian, Julie (Troy) Sutton all of Humboldt, Dean (Tracy) of Montrose, SD, and Leslie of Sioux Falls, SD; 7 grandchildren, Ethan, Hayden, Darren, Maggie, Ryan, Hallie and Kellen; 2 sisters, Jean Ketcham and Carol Kueter Stinehart and brother Charles Kueter. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Todd, and siblings, Sr. Martina (birth name Mary Doreen) Kueter, Bill Kueter, Dorothy Ketcham, Ed Kueter, Dick Kueter, and Patricia Clark. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 16, 2019