Robert "Bob" Perkins
Sioux Falls - Robert Perkins, age 63, peacefully passed away at Sanford Medical Center on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, with family at his side. After a perfect day on the Missouri River, a cardiac event took him into the River's eternal flow.
Bob was born on August 19, 1955 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Keith and Ione Perkins. He attended Sioux Falls Public Schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1973, where he excelled in wrestling, football and poetry. He attended the University of South Dakota, Worthington Junior College and graduated from the University of Sioux Falls. Bob spent his entire working life with the family business, Automatic Security, retiring at the end of 2016, after installing and servicing fire alarms in many of the city's most important buildings, particularly downtown.
Bob's residence was in Sioux Falls, but his heart resided on the Missouri River at the Perkins family compound west of Vermillion with his wife and 40-year companion Lori, and in various duck blinds of Kingsbury County with Otis, Abby and Pete, his loyal retrievers. After childhood training as a "river rat" with siblings Keith, Kathy and Bill on the Missouri, he most enjoyed teaching his nieces and nephews his love of the river and how to hunt, fish and catch bullfrogs, yielding so many great stories, pictures and memories. Bob inherited his father's carpentry skills and largely built the river cabin he and Lori shared.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lori; siblings, Keith Perkins, III, Kathrine (Steven) Sanford and William (Debbie) Perkins, Sr.; cousins, Sue Loge and Jan (Dan) Dudley; nephews, William (Jasmine) Perkins, Jr., John Sanford and Matthew (Jess) Perkins; nieces, Ann (Bill) Kolbrek and Jesse (Aaron Fisher) Perkins; and five great-nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Ione; and his loyal hunting dogs, Otis, Abby and Pete.
Memorials may be directed to Arc of Dreams.
Celebration of Bob's life with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 20, 2019