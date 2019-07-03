Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Wild Flower Presbyterian Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Robert "Bob" Pickett

Robert "Bob" Pickett Obituary
Robert "Bob" Pickett

Sioux Falls - Robert "Bob" Pickett, 80, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Wild Flower Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marcie of Sioux Falls; sons, Shawn (Amanda) of Tea, SD, and Bobby (Laura) of Freeman, SD; grandchildren, Zowie, Dameon, Brantley, Braxton, and Maxon; brother, Ron Pickett of Aurora, CO; and niece, Karla (Denny) Hougham of Des Moines, IA.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 3, 2019
