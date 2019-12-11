Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tea, SD
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tea, SD
Lennox - Robert "Bob" Poppens, 95, of Lennox, SD, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Village, Sioux Falls, SD. He was born in 1924 and attended school new Lennox, graduating from Lennox High.

In 1941 he married Lydia Welter. The couple farmed east of Lennox. Lydia died in 2015. He had served on the Lennox Development Corp., Lincoln Co. Farm Bureau, the Cattleman's Assn. and as a 4-H Leader.

Survivors: three sons: Ronald (Cheryl) Poppens, Lennox, Gary (Betty) Poppens, Sioux Falls and David (Charis) Poppens, Lennox; seven grandchildren: Eric (Ginger) Poppens, Allison Highum, Julia (Mike) Phelps, Gina (Josh) Benz, Jill (Ryan) Palcovic, Brian Poppens and Brenda (Sam Nicolai) Poppens; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters: Dorothy Schnose, Davis and Ruth Sherbon, Mason, OH. Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tea. Visitation, with the family present, will be Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., also at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tea. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family.

dindotklusmann.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
