Rev. Robert Raabe
Rev. Robert M. Raabe, 92, a long-time Sioux Falls resident, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River, Minnesota.
Robert Martin Raabe was born on September 20, 1926 to Martin and Lillian Raabe in Elk River, Minnesota. He was baptized in St John's Lutheran Church, Elk River and attended St. John's Lutheran School where his father was Principal. After two years of high school in Elk River, he enrolled in Concordia University, St. Paul, Minnesota where he finished high school and Junior College and began training for the parish ministry of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod.
After graduating from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis and becoming an ordained minister in 1952, Robert's first assignment was to establish new congregations in the Midwest. He founded new churches in the Cleveland suburbs of Mentor and Hudson, Ohio and the Chicago suburbs of Streamwood, Carpentersville, and Hazel Crest, Illinois. In addition, he served established churches in Mequon, Wisconsin; Wichita Falls, Texas; and Lincoln, Nebraska, joining the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America when it was founded in 1988. He retired to Alexandria, Minnesota in 1990 and moved to Sioux Falls in 1993.
Robert developed many strong ties to South Dakota through his wife Joan (nee Henjum), originally of Garretson, whom he married in 1975. He also served after his retirement as interim pastor for several area congregations, including several years at West Prairie Lutheran in Lennox.
Robert enjoyed fishing, woodworking and gardening. He had a vast library and was a voracious reader until his eyesight failed him, with broad interests, especially history. In his final days, he was still providing book recommendations and making plans to reread cherished favorites. He grew up in a baseball family and played baseball in his youth and in college. He loved the Minnesota Twins and took great pleasure in their improvement this season. He was passionate about politics and was a powerful advocate for grounding political values in the grace and inclusivity of Christ. He looked for strong moral leaders who were truthful and compassionate.
Robert is survived by five children and their spouses, and six grandchildren: Susan Raabe of Annapolis, Maryland; Mark (Diana) Raabe of Champlin, Minnesota (Ellen and Jack); Nancy (Dennis) Low of Duncannon, Pennsylvania (Kathryn and Christopher); Steven (Leslie) Raabe of Annapolis, Maryland (Martin and Marcus); and Elizabeth Raabe of Fairfax, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan and one son, David, who lost his life in a car crash at the age of 16.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org in the name of Bob & Joan Raabe.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 28, 2019