Robert "Bob" Reimers
Canton, SD - Robert Reimers passed away Sunday, November 15th at Good Samaritan Society Canton SD.
Bob Reimers was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. People often referred to him as Big Bob, referring to his physical size. But he was big in many other ways. He was big in heart, generosity, intelligence, honesty, kindness, wit and wisdom.
Bob's education started in a one room schoolhouse outside of Inwood Iowa where he attended through eighth grade. He then went to school "in town" until accelerated advancement allowed him to graduate at age 16. Because of Bob's big-ness in intellect and athleticism, he received a full ride scholarship to play basketball at the University of Iowa. He was always proud to say that his freshman team went on to play Bill Russell with the Univ of San Francisco for the national championship.
Bob married Sylvia Pappas on June 6th, 1955. They initially lived in Santa Monica California and then moved to Canton SD. They lived in their home in Canton for almost 60 years. They traveled to many places but enjoyed nowhere as well as Canton. The house and garden were an anchor for them both. It's hard to separate thoughts of Bob & Syl from memories of the house, the yard and the garden. They enjoyed life in Canton with friends and family
Robert James Reimers was born June 10, 1935 to Elmer "Al" and Leone (Schemmel) Reimers in Minneapolis, MN. He was 4th generation German American. His great grandfather Jacob came to the states when he was a young man and settled in Alvord, IA. His grandpa Herman settled in Inwood. Bob's father Elmer, known as Al, farmed outside of Inwood Iowa. Bob and brother Dave grew up there. Bob's professional career was spent at the Sioux Falls VA Hospital where he worked for 37 years.
Even though Bob spent 37 years in various administrative jobs at the Veteran's Administration in Sioux Falls, Bob's life was spent focused on volunteerism. Bob went from being the director of voluntary services at the VA to being a volunteer himself. He preferred the latter. The happiest workdays of his life were spent as a volunteer at the Outdoor Campus, teaching kids how to fish, snowshoe, identify wildlife and other outdoor activities. Bob spent a lot of time untangling fishing line. He once helped chaperone a group of disabled adults to Hawaii, and spent time chaperoning a group of Boy Scouts to the Boundary Waters.
But mostly, he was the rock of the family. He was steadfast in his love for family and friends always offering his time, love, kindness, resources and a guiding hand to anyone who wanted or needed it. He was flawlessly honest and trustworthy. You could count on Bob as reliably as you could count on the sun rising in the morning. He lived a life guided by his faith and values and did so with a level of integrity that is simply admirable. Bob touched many lives throughout his journey, and we are all better because of it. He lived a life that offered all of us a model of how to live, love and give. And although he set the bar exceedingly high, it offers all of us something to reach for. As life moves forward and we find ourselves pondering some issue or concern, we will simply need to ask ourselves one question; "what would Bob do".
Memorials can be sent to the Outdoor Campus 4500 Oxbow Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57106.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held in the Spring/Summer of 2021. Details to follow.