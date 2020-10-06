Robert "Bob" Reister
Sioux Falls - Robert (Bob) Lee Reister was born July 9, 1934, in Tyndall, South Dakota, the only child of Henry and Della (Boepple) Reister and died October 4, 2020, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the age of 86. His father, Henry, died of a surgical complication before Bob was one year old. As a result, Bob and his mother Della moved back to her hometown of Enid, Oklahoma, to live with her family. Several years later, Della married Henry's younger brother, Fritz, and moved back to Avon, South Dakota, to be closer to the Reister family.
Bob attended parochial school at Zion Lutheran in Avon through the 8th grade and then attended Avon High School, graduating in 1953. After briefly attending Southern State College in Springfield, Bob worked with Fritz as a plumber before being drafted into the United States Army. After serving in the Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Bob returned to Avon and opened Stockman's Bar with Fritz, which they ran until 1992. Bob also served as a part-time clerk and carrier with the postal service and worked for a number of years at the Springfield Academy. An active member of the Avon community, Bob was a long-time fireman, serving as chief for many years. Bob and his family were faithful members of Zion Lutheran Church in Avon, where Bob served as Chairman of the congregation.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as baseball. He was the manager of the Avon Mets baseball team, which is how he met his wife, Donna (Dupic), whose brother played on the team. Bob and Donna were married on May 22, 1970, and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Highlights from their many years together include trips to both Alaska and the Holy Land. They lived in Avon their entire married life until moving to Sioux Falls in 2004, where Bob was mostly retired but did work part-time as the train driver at the Great Plains Zoo. He also used his retirement time to volunteer with the Outdoor Campus and the Sioux Falls Police Department.
Bob will be remembered for his love for his family. He will also be remembered as a die-hard New York Yankees baseball and Oklahoma Sooners football fan.
Those thankful for sharing his life include his wife, Donna of Sioux Falls; son, Dr. Randolph Reister, his wife Jami, and their children Benjamin, Jacob, and Annika of Northfield, Minnesota; and daughter, Angela Wawrzynaik, her husband Kent, and their children Isabelle and Carson of Lake Crystal, Minnesota. He will also be fondly remembered by his wife's siblings and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Reister family at 320 North Whitni Lane, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 57107.