Robert "Bob" Rovang
Sioux Falls - Robert "Bob" Rovang, 85 of Sioux Falls, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Ava's House. He is survived by his Wife LeAnn Rovang, two children, Kevin and his wife Traci and their children, Megan and Nick and his daughter, Jane and husband Craig Thomas and their children, Kylie (Austin) Garness and Parker; and one sister Rosalie Young. Due to the social distancing guidelines from Covid-19 a Celebration of Life Service will be held for Bob at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020