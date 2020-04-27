Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rovang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Rovang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Rovang Obituary
Robert "Bob" Rovang

Sioux Falls - Robert "Bob" Rovang, 85 of Sioux Falls, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Ava's House. He is survived by his Wife LeAnn Rovang, two children, Kevin and his wife Traci and their children, Megan and Nick and his daughter, Jane and husband Craig Thomas and their children, Kylie (Austin) Garness and Parker; and one sister Rosalie Young. Due to the social distancing guidelines from Covid-19 a Celebration of Life Service will be held for Bob at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -