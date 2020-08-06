Robert "Bob" Rovang
Brandon - Robert "Bob" Rovang, 85 of Brandon, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Ava's House. He is survived by his Wife LeAnn Rovang, two children, Kevin and his wife Traci and their children, Megan and Nick and his daughter, Jane and husband Craig Thomas and their children, Kylie (Austin) Garness and Parker; and one sister Rosalie Young. A memorial service for Bob will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Brandon Lutheran Church. Social distancing and face masks will be required at the service. The service will be livestreamed on Brandon Lutheran Church YouTube. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com
.