Robert "Bob" Rovang
Robert "Bob" Rovang

Brandon - Robert "Bob" Rovang, 85 of Brandon, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Ava's House. He is survived by his Wife LeAnn Rovang, two children, Kevin and his wife Traci and their children, Megan and Nick and his daughter, Jane and husband Craig Thomas and their children, Kylie (Austin) Garness and Parker; and one sister Rosalie Young. A memorial service for Bob will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Brandon Lutheran Church. Social distancing and face masks will be required at the service. The service will be livestreamed on Brandon Lutheran Church YouTube. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
