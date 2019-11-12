Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Bethany Meadows
Brandon, SD
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Memorial Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Robert "Bob" Schmid

Robert "Bob" Schmid Obituary
Robert "Bob" Schmid

Brandon - Robert Schmid, 85, of Brandon, South Dakota passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Bethany Home in Brandon. A family directed memorial service will be 6:30 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Bethany Meadows in Brandon. Memorial service will also be 11:30 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Memorial Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Monday. Private family interment services will be held at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery in Spencer, Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to Memorial Lutheran Church or the . An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com

Bob was born on December 18, 1933, to Oscar and Dorothy Schmid in Spencer, Iowa, and grew up on a nearby farm in Fostoria. He was united in marriage to Norma Heisler on September 18, 1955. Early in their marriage, Bob spent two years in the Army, stationed at Fort Bliss in Texas. Bob graduated from Iowa State University in agricultural education and began teaching in Story City, Iowa, before joining Farmland Industries as part of a 30-year career in agribusiness. Over the years with Farmland, he and his family spent time in Spencer, Iowa; Bloomington, Illinois; Indianola, Iowa; and he finished his career in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Bob and Norma loved to explore, having traveled to Spain, Jamaica, and numerous places around the United States. After retirement, they took many trips to the Black Hills, as well as Los Cabos, Mexico, and Pensacola Beach, Florida. The importance of family was a central part of Bob's life. Since 1972, Bob, his brothers, and their children and grandchildren, have gathered for a week-long July vacation at Lake Okoboji.

Bob was an avid fisherman and passed on that love to his sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed many fishing trips with them as well as with his friends from Farmland and from Sioux Falls. He also loved woodworking and his family treasures the holiday decorations he crafted.

He is survived by three sons, Rick Schmid and his wife, Connie, Creve Coeur, MO; Jim Schmid and his wife, Sarah, Wentzville, MO; Brian Taliesin and his wife, Karen, Nairobi, Kenya; a daughter, Susan Thacker and her husband, Glenn, Lenexa, KS; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Schmid and his wife, Ann, North Fort Myers, FL; David Schmid and his wife, Donna, Suwanee, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Norma; his parents, Dorothy and Oscar; brother Roger; and grandson Corey.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
