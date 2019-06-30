|
Robert "Bob" Sorsen
Sioux Falls, formerly of Dell Rapids - Robert "Bob" Sorsen, 91, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Dell Rapids, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Kahler Funeral Home. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
For those attending the service Monday night, feel free to come dressed in Twins clothing in honor of Bob.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 30, 2019