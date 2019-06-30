Services
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-3900
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kahler Funeral Home
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD
Wake
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Kahler Funeral Home
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
Robert "Bob" Sorsen


1928 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Sorsen Obituary
Robert "Bob" Sorsen

Sioux Falls, formerly of Dell Rapids - Robert "Bob" Sorsen, 91, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Dell Rapids, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Kahler Funeral Home. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.

For those attending the service Monday night, feel free to come dressed in Twins clothing in honor of Bob.

www.kahlerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 30, 2019
