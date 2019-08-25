Services
Trinity Lutheran Church
1240 S Missouri Ave
Casper, WY 82609
Interment
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Roseni Cemetery
rural Beresford, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Stanley Swanson


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Stanley Swanson Obituary
Robert Stanley Swanson

Casper - Robert Stanley Swanson, 69, of Casper, WY, died Aug 14, 2019, at Wyoming Medical Center. Robert was born in Sioux Falls, SD on Oct 6, 1949, to Stanley R. and Ane I. (Lykken) Swanson.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Arlene and Arden. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Carolyn & Curtis Saugstad of Alcester, SD; children Tracey (Karl) Dudley of Casper, WY, Carrie (Brian) Brown of Vermillion, SD; grandchildren Sophie and Sadie of Vermillion, SD, Austin of Laramie, WY, and Amanda (JD) of Casper, WY; great-grandchild Oliver of Casper, WY; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also is survived by his best friend, Steve.

Interment will be Sept 2, 2019, at Roseni Cemetery in rural Beresford, SD at 10 am, with reception at Roseni Church after the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1240 S Missouri Ave, Casper, WY, 82609.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.