Robert Stanley Swanson
Casper - Robert Stanley Swanson, 69, of Casper, WY, died Aug 14, 2019, at Wyoming Medical Center. Robert was born in Sioux Falls, SD on Oct 6, 1949, to Stanley R. and Ane I. (Lykken) Swanson.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Arlene and Arden. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Carolyn & Curtis Saugstad of Alcester, SD; children Tracey (Karl) Dudley of Casper, WY, Carrie (Brian) Brown of Vermillion, SD; grandchildren Sophie and Sadie of Vermillion, SD, Austin of Laramie, WY, and Amanda (JD) of Casper, WY; great-grandchild Oliver of Casper, WY; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also is survived by his best friend, Steve.
Interment will be Sept 2, 2019, at Roseni Cemetery in rural Beresford, SD at 10 am, with reception at Roseni Church after the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1240 S Missouri Ave, Casper, WY, 82609.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 25, 2019