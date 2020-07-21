Robert "Bob" ThompsonHurley - Robert "Bob" Thompson, 85 died Monday, July 20, 2020 in an automobile accident near Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30am on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the United Methodist Church, Hurley with burial and military rites at the Hurley Cemetery. Because of Covid-19 family and friends are requested to wear masks while attending the visitation and service. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7pm Thursday evening at the church with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.