1/1
Robert "Bob" Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Thompson

Hurley - Robert "Bob" Thompson, 85 died Monday, July 20, 2020 in an automobile accident near Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30am on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the United Methodist Church, Hurley with burial and military rites at the Hurley Cemetery. Because of Covid-19 family and friends are requested to wear masks while attending the visitation and service. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7pm Thursday evening at the church with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

hofmeisterjones.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Hurley
Washington and Center
Hurley, SD 57036
1-605-297-4402
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Hurley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved