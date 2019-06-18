|
|
Robert Vander Linden
Sheldon, Iowa - Robert "Bob" Vander Linden, 89, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. His funeral service will be 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sheldon. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Sheldon.Visitation will be after 4 P.M. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheldon with family present from 5 - 7 P.M. Arrangements are with Vander Ploeg Funeral Home, Sheldon.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 18, 2019