Robert "Bobby" Wallace
Sioux Falls - Robert "Bobby" Wallace, 56, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on October 31, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Faith Baptist Fellowship in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to DakotAbilities. As a last token of remembrance please bring your favorite pen to place in Bobby's casket. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Linda Kilvington of Adrian, MN, Randy (Jean) Wallace of Belle Fourche, SD, and Jolie Wallace of Sisseton, SD; sister-in-law, Sharen Wallace of Great Falls, MN; nieces, Beverly (Jeff) Lush of Brandon, SD, Amy Odland of Sisseton, SD, Angela Odland of Groton, SD, Amber Odland of Brownwood, TX, and Julie (Ray) Red Leaf of Rapid City, SD, Laurie Jergensen of Montana; nephews, Dana (Ada) Mundt of Britton, SD, Jason (Jessica) Mundt of Garretson, SD, and Aaron Odland of Minneapolis, MN, and Don Jergensen of Montana; 6 great nieces; 14 great nephews; 6 great-great nephews and nieces; uncles, Darrell (Vergie) Wallace of Britton, SD and Don (Shirley) Wallace of Madison, WI; along with many cousins and dear friends .
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilford and Arlene (Anders) Wallace; brother, Garry Wallace; niece, Michelle Jergensen; brother-in-law, Alan Kilvington; and other family members.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019