Robert (Bob) Wayne Brower
Crooks - Robert (Bob) Wayne Brower passed away on Thursday, November 14th, 2019, at the age of 74 with his children at his side.
Bob was born to parents Fred and Alice Brower on July 18, 1945, in Chester, SD, and was the youngest of eight siblings. After graduating high school from Colton, SD, in 1963, he joined the Air Force, stationed at Edwards Air Force base in California and served his country as a radio grid operator in Vietnam. Once honorably discharged, he met and married Catherine Ornellas in California while attending Cerritos college where he received his associates degree. Together they had three children, and raised their family in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where they moved to in 1974.
Between the years of 1972 and 2009, Bob was owner/co-owner of a number of different businesses. These included arboring/lawn care, tire salvage, gas station, storage unit operations, real estate management, and lastly, a successful moving business before semi-retiring in 2003. Shortly thereafter he began a new adventure as a convenience store operator, and eventually moved to Crooks, SD where his store was located. He loved chatting up the locals that visited his store on a daily basis and took pride in making certain the shelves were stocked with exactly what they were looking for. In 2010, he took his final retirement to live the life of leisure; golfing (he shot his age and beat his son Matt at the age of 72), fishing, putting puzzles together, watching games shows, finishing any crossword puzzle he came across, and meeting his friends each morning for a chat over a cup of coffee and beer in the afternoon to discuss his passion for the Twins and the Vikings. His longtime companion, Buddy the dog, misses him greatly. Bob lived simply and was modest with his accomplishments, however he enjoyed celebrating the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He was frequently seen at their events wearing a Brower's moving jacket and a baseball cap. His grandchildren were his absolute pride and joy and he never stopped bragging about them to anyone that would listen.
Bob is survived by his son, Matthew Brower (Peyton and Griffin); son, Josh and (Peggy) Brower (Morgan, Sidney, Johana, Joshua Simon), and daughter, Emily Brower (Jasmine). Preceding him in death are his siblings Ailene, Andy, Betty, Bill, John, Marilyn and Wilma. He is survived by his sister Bernice who is one year older than Bob to the day.
Interment will take place at Fort Snelling, in MN, at a private ceremony. A celebration of life will take place on December 14th, 2019, from 5 PM - 8 PM at Big Ern's - 306 North Western Avenue, Crooks, SD. All are welcome. Come and share your happy memories of Bob with his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts please consider a donation to a .
