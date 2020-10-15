Robert "Bob" Willert
Brookings, SD - Robert "Bob" Lee Willert, 68, of Brookings, SD passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Private family services will be held at Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church, Monday, October 19, 2020, at 11:00am, which will be livestreamed through the Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church website for the public to view the service at http://www.oslcbrookings.net/default.asp?sec_id=180001758
. Public Visitation with family present will be from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church, Brookings, SD. Masks are required for both visitation and funeral.
Robert "Bob" Lee Willert was born to Merril and Cleone Willert on August 15, 1952 in Tyler Hospital, Tyler, MN.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Verdi, MN.
On September 8, 1973, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carolyn Schlapkohl. They were married for 47, years. To this union one child was born, Travis Lee Willert.
Bob enjoyed farming and they lived on the farm for 15 years. Bob was a custodian at the Brookings High school for 10 years, worked at Quality Tool and SDSU in the Residential Life for another 12 years. Bob retired in 2018.
He enjoyed his family and friends. He was a joking-jolly person.
Bob is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Schlapkohl) Willert; one son, Travis Willert and his wife Tiffany; three grandchildren, Gabi, Trinity and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and one sister-in-law.
Blessed be his memory.
