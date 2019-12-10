Services
Robert Willie Dooley Obituary
Robert Willie Dooley

Sioux Falls - Robert Willie Dooley, 80, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Survivors include his children, Monique McKinney, Isaac Dooley, Sharon (Stan) Sabbath; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and 4 sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Brian Dooley.

Funeral services will be held 3:00pm Friday, December 13, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home.

Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
