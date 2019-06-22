Services
Robert "Bob" Zwart

Lennox - Robert "Bob" Zwart, 82, died on June 19, 2019 at the Sanford USD Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm Monday, June 24, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Harrisburg. Burial will be at the Evergreen Lawn Cemetery, George, IA. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Anderson-Jones-Corcoran Funeral Home in Harrisburg with public Masonic Services at 7:00pm.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife LaRae; 6 children, Ronald (Fawna) Zwart, Lindside, WV, Donald (Joy) Zwart, Sioux Falls, David (Cheryl) Zwart, Lincoln, NE, Gary (Sandy) Zwart, Lennox, Robin (James) Morfitt, Sanborn, IA, and David (Jolene) Vaselaar, Winona, MN; 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; a brother Henry (Lola) Zwart, Dell Rapids, SD; sisters Alvina Cudmore, Gillette, WY, and Susan Jones, Sioux Falls, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William, sisters Francella, Carrie, Ellen, and Nancy, and a great grandson Gage Boster.

Published in The Argus Leader on June 22, 2019
