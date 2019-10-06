|
Roberta (Birdi) Theel
Sioux Falls - Roberta (Birdi) Theel age 66 of Sioux Falls, died Friday, October 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 11, 1953 in Sioux Falls, the daughter of Marion and Florence Woods. She was raised in Sioux Falls. She worked as a phlebotomist at Sioux Valley Hospital and later McKennan Hospital. She also worked as an Educational Assistant at Washington High School. She was united in marriage to Dean Theel on August 4, 1979 in Sioux Falls.
Birdi enjoyed being with her family, being outdoors, boating, going for long walks and loved when the sun was shining. Going on trips throughout the summer was one of her favorite things to do, she liked to explore new places with her family. Everywhere from Yellowstone, Hawaii, Tennessee to the Black Hills and so many more, it didn't matter where, as long as she was surrounded by those she loved. Birdi camped almost every weekend through the spring and summer, this is something she cherished deeply with her family. She dedicated her life to her beloved sons and husband. She loved all her animals throughout her lifetime. When the seasons changed, she loved the holidays, especially Christmas time. The home was always so festive for every holiday. Ornaments from every trip were hung on freshcut Christmas trees. Memories to cherish forever.
Grateful for having shared her life are: her husband, Dean, her sons, Bart and Stuart (daughter in law, Tara) and her beloved grandson, Mason; her sister, Shannon Woods and a half-brother, Duane Woods.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 6, 2019