Robin Edward Pruitt
Tea - Robin Edward Pruitt passed away on Thursday, September 10th, 2020. Robin, who was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and son, passed at the age of 59. Robin Pruitt was born on September 14th, 1960 to Jerry and Janice Pruitt. Robin grew up in the Tea, SD area and attended Lennox High School where he built many lasting friendships. On April 19th, 1985, Robin married Mary Froke. Together, they had five children.
Robin always had an entrepreneurial spirit that led to him owning many different arcades, laundromats, theaters, and several bars. Most notably of these bars is the Outer Limits in Tea, SD.
Robin will be remembered for his wild and crazy stories and the way he would bring these stories to life while sharing them. He always had an infectious smile and a laugh that was contagious to everyone around him. Robin enjoyed and excelled at pool and golf, winning many tournaments in both of these sports across the state.
Robin is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Pruitt. He is survived by his five children, Jeremy (Marie) Pruitt, CeAnna (Cory) Hartley, Jennifer (Terry) Aberle, Tasha Pruitt, and Joseph Pruitt; his five grandchildren, Izabella Pruitt, Jordan Pruitt, Joseph Pruitt, Lenora Aberle, and Cillian Hartley; his wife Mary Pruitt; his mother Janice Pruitt; and his siblings, Todd (Sara) Pruitt, Tracie Pruitt, Troy (Martee) Pruitt, and honorary brother, Scott Lind.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30AM, Tuesday September 15th, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home located in Sioux Falls, SD on 49th St and Minnesota Ave. Visitation Services prior to the funeral will be taking place starting at 10AM. www.heritagesfsd.com