Sioux Falls - On Saturday October 19 Roderick Cudmore, loving son, brother and father figure of 2 children, passed away at age of 52.

Rod was born on January 6, 1967 in Sioux Falls. Rod's career primarily was as a skilled crane operator and then commercial ceiling installer.

Rod was preceded in death by his father, Russell Sr., his sister Barbara, and his two brothers Jerry and James. He is survived by his mother Alvina, his life partner Cindy

and her two daughters Jordan and Mariah, as well as daughters Stephanie and Erika. And also his brothers Martin, Milton, Ronnie, Lonnie, and Russell Jr.

and his sisters Darlene, Carol, Nadine and Natalie, along with many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Funeral Service for Rod will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 with viewing at 9am and funeral service at 11am.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
