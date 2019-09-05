|
|
Rodney D. Foster
Brookings - Rodney D. Foster, 87, of Brookings, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at The Neighborhood's At Brookview, in Brookings. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Wilbert Square Event Center. Visitation will be from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, at Rude's Funeral Home in Brookings.
Rodney Dean Foster of Brookings, South Dakota passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Rodney was born July 31, 1932 in Brookings to Leroy and Irene (Oseby) Foster. He was baptized and confirmed in the First Lutheran Church, served on the Church Council and served as a chairman for the board of trustees. He graduated from Brookings High School. While in high school, Rodney was active in FFA and played football. He started farming with his father after graduation.
In 1952 he married Alona Pedersen who passed away in 1970. To this union was born Steven, Michael and Kip Foster. In 1972, Rodney married Loretta Novak in Brookings. The couple was married for 47 years. They lived and worked on the farm until 2016 when they moved to the south end of Brookings.
Rodney was active in the family sport of archery where he served as President of the Big Sioux Bowman. He was President of Brookings County East Central Cattlemen's Association and South Dakota Cattlemen's Association for two years. He was President of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, National Cattlemen's Association Director, Committeeman for the Beef Industry Council and of the National Livestock and Meat Board, and served on several committees as Vice Chairman of the Education Committee.
In 1980, he was honored as Livestock Feeder of the Year by both the East Central Cattlemen's Association and the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association. In 1995 he was honored with the Beef Bowl Friend of the Beef Industry at South Dakota State University. He received several SDSU and national awards working for and promoting beef. In 1982, Rodney, his wife, and son Steven started Foster Farms Trucking Division as an over the road trucking company operating in 34 states.
Rodney is survived by his children, Michael (Kim) Foster, Ricky (Renee) Novak, Randy (Patti) Novak, Kip Foster and Cathy Schmidt; daughter-in-law, Lori A. Foster; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Gerald Foster and sister-in-law, Meredith Clark.
Rodney was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Foster, his parents, parents-in-law, a son, Steven R. Foster, son-in-law, Keith Schmidt and sister-in-law, Kathy Anderson.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 5, 2019