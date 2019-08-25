|
|
Rodney Schoffelman
Hartford - Rodney Schoffelman, age 54 of Hartford, SD passed away Monday August 19, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm Sunday September 1, 2019 at Miller Funeral Chapel, in Hartford, with a time of fellowship to follow.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sister Ronda (Wayne) Maass, Cheney, KS; a niece Nikki Schoffelman, Sioux Falls, nephews Nathan (Candi) Maass, Ben Maass, and James (Erika) Maass, all of Kansas; 7 great nephews and 2 great nieces.
His parents Melvin and Aldora Schoffelman; and sister Robin Schoffelman, preceded him in death.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 25, 2019