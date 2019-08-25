Services
Miller Funeral Home - Hartford Chapel
600 S. Western Ave.
Hartford, SD 57033
605-336-2640
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Rodney Schoffelman Obituary
Rodney Schoffelman

Hartford - Rodney Schoffelman, age 54 of Hartford, SD passed away Monday August 19, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm Sunday September 1, 2019 at Miller Funeral Chapel, in Hartford, with a time of fellowship to follow.

Grateful for having shared his life are his sister Ronda (Wayne) Maass, Cheney, KS; a niece Nikki Schoffelman, Sioux Falls, nephews Nathan (Candi) Maass, Ben Maass, and James (Erika) Maass, all of Kansas; 7 great nephews and 2 great nieces.

His parents Melvin and Aldora Schoffelman; and sister Robin Schoffelman, preceded him in death.

Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 25, 2019
