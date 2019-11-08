|
Rodney Thompson
Sioux Falls - Rodney Thompson, 83, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Karen Thompson, Sioux Falls, SD; daughters Leanne (Keith) Lefers, Lennox, SD, Laurie Thompson, Sioux Falls, SD; granddaughters Allison and Megan Lefers, Lennox, SD; sisters Norma Clemetson, Howard, SD, Bonnie Flood, Sioux Falls, SD; brother-in-law Gene (LaRae) Fritz, Sioux Falls, SD; brother-in-law Dale Stoltenberg, Garretson, SD; sister-in-law Sharon Fritz, Sioux Falls, SD; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street, Sioux Falls. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Miller Westside Chapel with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019