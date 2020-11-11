1/1
Rodney Wayne Smart
Rodney Wayne Smart

Sioux Falls - Rodney Wayne Smart, 82, of Sioux Falls, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota.

Rodney Wayne Smart was born November 26, 1937 at Arlington, SD, to Maurice and Rachel (Holcomb) Smart. He grew up in Arlington, moving with his family to Sioux Falls in 1949. He attended Washington High School in Sioux Falls.

He entered military service and served in the South Dakota Air National Guard. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he stayed in Sioux Falls where he met and married Darleen Cook on December 22, 1958. Rodney worked at Pecaut Garage before beginning a career with AT&T with which he spent most of his career. He retired from AT&T then owned and operated Communications Wiring until selling the business in the late 1980's.

After retirement, he enjoyed restoring a variety of old cars. You could often find Rodney working in his shop. Rodney was the rock in his family and thoroughly enjoyed time spent with his family. He particularly enjoyed the many hugs he would receive from his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Rodney Maurice Smart of Garretson, SD, Randy (Dawn) Smart of Rapid City, SD and Robin (Russ) Christensen of Sebastian, FL; 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; his brother, Terry (Kris) Smart of Lyons, SD and his sisters, Maureen Eide of Dell Rapids, SD and Cheryl (Gary) DeRose of Corning, NY.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Darleen on April 29, 2020; his son, Richard Smart; and his brothers, Dennis Smart and Howard Smart.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. Masks will be required of all people attending the visitation. Private funeral services will be held with burial in the Arlington City Cemetery, Arlington, SD.

Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
