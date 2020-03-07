|
|
Roger Allen Smith
1943 -2020
An American Cowboy, Soldier, Best Friend, Dad and Grandpa - "Opa
-Estherville, Iowa June 14,1943. Orville Verlan "Abe" Smith and Altamae Hattie (Aalborg) Smith welcomed their fifth child into this great adventure in a Game called Life. Roger spent his childhood days on farms and ranches working with his father across northwestern Iowa. He was the youngest of their five children; Jerry, Verla, Charlene and Ardis. Roger's final turn in the Game of Life arrived quietly and peacefully
His last market called found him with high gains and dividends on a rap sheet delivered in the wee hours of Wednesday, January 8th, moving into a peacful and well deserved rest.
Roger attended Superior and Estherville public schools through the eighth grade At which time his only brother was safely returning home from his service in The Korean War.
Roger moved with his parents and Brother to Presho SD, where began and finished his High School Career. Roger worked tirelessly assisting his Father and brother in crop sharing, farming and ranching. His fondest memories of cattle drives, field clearing, football playing and sometimes hell raising were set on those plains of South Dakota he called home for the remainder of his life.
Roger began his post secondary education at Iowa Great Lakes College and completed his eduacation at Mankato State University. During this time Roger met, married and fell in love at first sight with his lifelong friend,great mother to his children, Suzanne Wegman. Roger and Sue were married on December 26, 1964 in Estherville at Grace Episcopal Church.
Roger along with many other young men his age from Lyman County found his number called, he was drafted into service with U.S. Army. Roger took great pride in his service to his country and our country appreciated his harding work, ethical, loyal and honest character in details unique only to other South Dakotans. Roger was stationed, trained and served as a member of the 9th Engineer Battalion, Aschaffenburg Germany. He completed his service with honors.
Roger and family moved to Minneapolis Minnesota where he worked in Research and Development at Pillsbury Corporation which developed "Space Food" which NASA sent with the first Astronauts into space.
Roger possesed an almost savant sense of numbers, markets, agriculture and industry. He made his living in Grain Comodites, feed ingredients and byproducts. He was self - employed working for many big hitters in the industry such as General Mills and ADM. The knowledge he gained from working with his father and brother in boyhood ranching and wrangling along with biological studies at Mankato State made him a pioneer of reduction of Carbon Footprints.
Roger's deepest love, passion and legacy was family. Roger loved his large extended family above all things. He took great pride in his nieces, nephews, their children and children's children. He, along with all of the Smith's past and present was a great story teller. Roger is survived by partner and friend Alene Rosberg, his Son, Jeremy Smith (Heather); Daughter, Michelle(Charles); Grandchildren Trevor, Logan, Ian and Rachel; Sisters, Charlene Thompsen of Okoboji and Ardis Hansen of Esherville and his very, very large tribe of family, extended family, nieces,nephews and all of their children and grandchildren, his cousins first, second, third and removed, through marriage, many family friends. Roger taught us loving friends made them family by choice and that being kind and generous was everyone's responsibility to make this world a better place. Daddy, you were a force in this world and taught many lessons of humor faith and love. We thank you for the lessons and recipe for lemonade. Happy trails to you we look forward to when we see you again because you and Jesus promised and we Smith's cowboy up to our promises.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020