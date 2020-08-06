1/1
Roger Basche
Roger Basche

Sioux Falls, SD - Roger Dean Basche, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center after a courageous battle with renal cancer.

Roger will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend, Denise; son, Chad (Marcy); daughter, Jennifer (Chad) Barrett; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Bayne Basche, Jayla and Kambrynn Barrett. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Steibel; three sisters and two brothers.

Memorials can be directed to Peace Lutheran Church, The American Cancer Society for renal cancer research or a charity of your choice.

Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow.

In an effort of keeping everyone safe and CDC recommendations Roger's family and Peace Lutheran Church requests all guests to wear masks while attending the visitation and service.

Please see Roger's full obituary at www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
