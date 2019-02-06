|
Roger "Windy" Christenson
Renner - Roger A. Christenson, 77, of Sioux Falls passed away on Sunday, February 3rd in hospice care at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Roger "Windy" Christenson worked at John Morrell & Co. for 51 years and was a volunteer firefighter with the Renner Fire Department for 51 years, as well as the fire chief for 28 years. Funeral Services will be held at Renner Lutheran Church on Sunday, February 10th, at 1:00 p.m.; visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the church. We would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the staff of Ava's House.
He is survived by his wife Lois of 56 years; three children: Robin (John) Willhoit, Scott Christenson, and Amy Anderson. Also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 6, 2019