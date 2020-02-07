|
Roger D. Kelly
Tea - Roger Kelly, 69, of Tea, SD, passed away February 6, 2020, at home.
Roger is survived by his wife Jeanine, Tea; his four children: Stacy (Andy) Arneson, Baltic; Josh (Kim), Durant, OK; Joshua and Andrew Miller-Kelly, Tea; and four grandchildren: Shelby, Trace, Tabitha, and Luke; brothers Dell (Dannelle) Kelly, Sioux Falls; Ray (Joanie) Kelly, Tea; sisters Marie Karnof (Bert Reif) and Camille (Mark) Hinrickson), Sioux Falls.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Tea.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020