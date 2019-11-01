|
|
Roger Dean Bortnem
Aberdeen - Memorial service for Roger Dean Bortnem, 67, of Aberdeen will be 11:00 am, Monday, November 4, 2019 at North Highland Methodist Church. Rev. Lou Whitmer will officiate.
A private burial will take place in Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery.
There will be a prayer service at 5:00 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 with visitation from 4:00-5:00 pm at the funeral home. Rev. Chris Anderson will officiate.
Roger died October 31, 2019 at Avera St. Luke's Hospital.
Roger Dean Bortnem, son of Raymond "Joe" and Lanora (Lozano) Bortnem was born November 13, 1951 at Dell Rapids, SD. This is where he grew up while attending school, graduating with the class of 1970. While in school, he excelled in high school football.
Roger was united in marriage to Gayle McLaughlin on January 22, 1972 at United Methodist Church in Dell Rapids. He joined the Aberdeen Fire Department in 1975. After 31 years of service he retired in 2006 as Shift Commander. In 2004 Roger received the National Fire Fighter of the Year Award from Veterans of Foreign Wars. After retirement, Roger was a courier for Avera Labs for several years. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, metalworking and doing upholstery work. Over the years, he accumulated a very large collection of tools.
Grateful for having shared Roger's life are his wife of 47 years, Gayle; daughters, Jackie Bortnem of Dell Rapids and her children Gage and Asher and Jill (Caleb) Crosby of Aberdeen; son, John Bortnem of Aberdeen; favorite mother-in-law, Betty Beyer of Aberdeen; brothers, John (Luke) Bortnem of Seattle, WA, David Bortnem of Arvada, CO and Jerome Bortnem of Dell Rapids; twin sister, Marion Sprecher of Vermillion and sister, Sandra (Duane) Sakry of Dell Rapids.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Julie Bortnem.
Honorary Urnbearers will be Roger Pierce, Kevin Zuelke, Denny Haliburton, Shawn Johnson, Randy Meister, John Stahl and Terry Ellingson.
The family prefers memorials to Paramedic Education Fund @ Aberdeen Fire & Rescue.
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen has been entrusted with arrangements. www.carlsenfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019