Fr. Roger F. Carroll

Fr. Roger F. Carroll Obituary
Fr. Roger F. Carroll

St. Paul, MN - Fr. Roger F. Carroll, 92, formerly of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. His funeral mass will be in St. Paul, MN with interment at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2:30 PM with full military honors.

Fr. Roger was preceded in death by parents, C. Martin and Martha (Feyder) Carroll and siblings: Maxine (Larry) Dhaemers; Charles "Chuck" Carroll; Rev. Howard Carroll; and Veronica (Robert) Kappenman. Survivors include nieces and nephews. A full obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
