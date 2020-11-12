Roger FloreyHartford - Roger Allen Florey age 65 of Hartford, SD, passed away Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Family will greet friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday November 15, at Miller Funeral Home Hartford Chapel. A funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 AM Monday November 16, at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford with burial on Tuesday at Lake View Cemetery, Lake Andes, SD.Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Jason (Stephanie) Florey, Hartford, SD, Jennifer (Philip) Torgerson, Harrisburg, SD, Jodi (Chris) Kuipers, Platte, SD; his grandchildren, Case Kuipers, Lauryn Kuipers, Kaylee Torgerson and Grace Florey; his siblings, Colleen (Mick) Thompson, Sioux Falls, Linda (Dennis) Srstka, SIoiux Falls, Shelia (John) Kilgore, Lake Andes, Kevin (Sally) Florey, Lake Andes, David (Susan) Florey, Lennox, SD, Brad (Jacki) Florey, Sioux Falls, and John (Paula) Florey, Aberdeen, SD.His wife Carol, parents Derald and Mary Ann, brother Kenny, and his parents in-law, Fred and Geneva Haar, preceded him in death.