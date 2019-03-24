|
|
Roger Kuyper
Sioux Falls - Roger Duane Kuyper, 81, died on Friday, March 22, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a Liturgical Wake Service to follow at 7:00 PM. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, SD.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Carole Kuyper; children: Kimberly Westendorf, Suzanne (Bob) Van Regenmorter and David Kuyper; extended family member, Cheryl Nelson; 8 grandchildren: Brent (Jamie) Van Regenmorter, Ben (Telsi) Van Regenmorter, Katie (Brandon) Schmid, Brad Van Regenmorter, Kira (Ben) Winkels, Kris (Jason) Yttreness, Brian Kuyper, and Austin Nelson; 7 great-grandchildren: Makayla, Kaeden, Blake, Lila, Riley, Alivia, and Harper; sister, Lois Goven; and a host of other relatives and friends. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Sarah Kuyper, daughter, Pamela Kuyper, and son, Daniel Kuyper. A complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 24, 2019