Roger Lee Castle

Roger Lee Castle Obituary
Roger Lee Castle

Sioux Falls, SD - Roger Lee Castle, 83, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Sharron; children Julie Lee Girard (Greg Mach), Jim Castle (Lori), Jill Hopewell; and six grandchildren.

Visitation with family present to greet friends will be 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, October 3, 2019 at East Side Lutheran Church. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 1, 2019
