Roger Leroy Lewin
Roger Leroy Lewin

Sioux Falls - Roger Leroy Lewin, 91, passed away October 1st, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared his life, sister Bonnie Viet; Children; Twyla (Ben) Sorenson, Parker, AZ, Dan (Kathy) Lewin, West Fargo, ND, Dixie (Steve) Mammenga, Parker, AZ, Gale (Rose) Lewin, Boise, ID. Step-children; Thomas (Wanda) Jandl, Hartford, SD, Christal (John) Glenn, Worthing, SD, Richard (Sherylle) Jandl, Canton, SD, Lori (Scott) Farstead, Inwood, IA, Steven Jandl, Rock Rapids, Ia. 17 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ardy, Pearl, brothers Kenneth and Batie.

Visitation with family present will be 1:00-4:00 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 1:00pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at Harford City Cemetery, Hartford, SD.

Due to COVID 19 the family requests mask be worn and social distancing be honored. www heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
OCT
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Harford City Cemetery
