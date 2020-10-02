Roger Leroy Lewin
Sioux Falls - Roger Leroy Lewin, 91, passed away October 1st, 2020 at Edgewood Vista in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life, sister Bonnie Viet; Children; Twyla (Ben) Sorenson, Parker, AZ, Dan (Kathy) Lewin, West Fargo, ND, Dixie (Steve) Mammenga, Parker, AZ, Gale (Rose) Lewin, Boise, ID. Step-children; Thomas (Wanda) Jandl, Hartford, SD, Christal (John) Glenn, Worthing, SD, Richard (Sherylle) Jandl, Canton, SD, Lori (Scott) Farstead, Inwood, IA, Steven Jandl, Rock Rapids, Ia. 17 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ardy, Pearl, brothers Kenneth and Batie.
Visitation with family present will be 1:00-4:00 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 1:00pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at Harford City Cemetery, Hartford, SD.
Due to COVID 19 the family requests mask be worn and social distancing be honored. www heritagesfsd.com