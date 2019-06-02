|
|
Roger Miller
- - Roger Miller, 87, died May 16, 2019 in Titusville, FL. Roger Lee Miller was born in Davis, SD, on March 31, 1932. His parents Lee and Dorothy, owned and operated a General Merchandise Grocery store.
Miller majored in Radio Speech at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. In 1953, a part time job at WNAX radio led to employment at their new television station in Sioux City, Iowa where he became a Producer/Director.
Miller moved to the Minneapolis - St. Paul market in 1955. Nine years later, Roger was hired at NBC/WMAQ-TV in Chicago. Among other awards, Miller was awarded three Emmys at NBC. He retired in 1995.
Roger Miller was inducted into the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2006.
Roger and his wife Adele retired to The Great Outdoors, near Titusville, Florida in 1997. Miller continued his craft of making pro-bono films for charities including Jess Parrish Media where he also served on the board of directors.
Roger Lee Miller is survived by his wife Adele; two sons: Rick Lee and Ronald Lee; three grandsons, brother, Donald Lee; and Debra Andolina, a step-daughter.
Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox, SD. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 2, 2019