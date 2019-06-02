Services
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
605-647-5163
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The Great Outdoors Church
144 Plantation Drive
Titusville, FL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Miller


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger Miller Obituary
Roger Miller

- - Roger Miller, 87, died May 16, 2019 in Titusville, FL. Roger Lee Miller was born in Davis, SD, on March 31, 1932. His parents Lee and Dorothy, owned and operated a General Merchandise Grocery store.

Miller majored in Radio Speech at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. In 1953, a part time job at WNAX radio led to employment at their new television station in Sioux City, Iowa where he became a Producer/Director.

Miller moved to the Minneapolis - St. Paul market in 1955. Nine years later, Roger was hired at NBC/WMAQ-TV in Chicago. Among other awards, Miller was awarded three Emmys at NBC. He retired in 1995.

Roger Miller was inducted into the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2006.

Roger and his wife Adele retired to The Great Outdoors, near Titusville, Florida in 1997. Miller continued his craft of making pro-bono films for charities including Jess Parrish Media where he also served on the board of directors.

Roger Lee Miller is survived by his wife Adele; two sons: Rick Lee and Ronald Lee; three grandsons, brother, Donald Lee; and Debra Andolina, a step-daughter.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox, SD. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now